Services
Wichmann-Fargo Funeral Home
400 West Wisconsin Avenue
Kaukauna, WI 54130
920-766-6200
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
CHRIST THE KING LUTHERAN CHURCH
601 S. Washington St.
Combined Locks, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
CHRIST THE KING LUTHERAN CHURCH
601 S. Washington St.
Combined Locks, WI
View Map
Nadine Avery Obituary
Nadine Avery

Kaukauna - Nadine D. Avery, 89, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Brewster Village.

The funeral service for Nadine will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM at CHRIST THE KING LUTHERAN CHURCH, 601 S. Washington St., Combined Locks. A time of visitation will be held on Saturday from 9:00 AM until the time of the service at the church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 18 to Feb. 21, 2020
