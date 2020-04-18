|
Nadine Walch
Green Bay - Nadine Walch was called home by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 16, 2020.
Nadine was born in Baraboo, Wisconsin to the late Ernest and Marie DuBois. During her senior year at Baraboo High she served her community as a candy striper in the local hospital. After graduation she worked at the Baraboo National Bank.
Nadine married Robert Walch on March 3, 1951. Bob's career took them to Crystal Lake, Illinois, Toledo and Newark, Ohio. In 1954, they moved to Green Bay, Wisconsin which became their home and where they raised their family. Nadine worked many years as an Administrative Assistant for Proctor and Gamble in Green Bay.
During summers, while sons Jeff and Randy were growing up, the family spent many weekends in northern Wisconsin fishing. Annual vacations took them to many of our National Parks, Washington DC and the Montreal World's Fair.
The empty nester's years involved bridge and golf. After Bob's retirement they became snowbirds and spent winters at their Arizona home in the Chandler area.
Nadine was a life-long member of the Lutheran Church belonging to Faith Lutheran congregation in Green Bay where she taught Sunday School and served the Lutheran Woman's Missionary League Society. In Arizona, they were members of Risen Savior Lutheran Church.
She is survived by her husband Bob, sons Jeffrey (Mary Jo), Green Bay, WI; Randy (Carol), Portland, OR; grandchildren Kelly Krueger (Ryan), Suamico, WI; Ryan Walch, Seattle, WA; Alyssa Walch, Seattle, WA; great granddaughter Brynn Krueger; sister Dyrellean Cain, Cedarburg, WI. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Roger DuBois.
Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. Services to be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be offered at www.cotterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020