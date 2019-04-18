|
Naida C. Philipps
Wallace, MI. - Naida C. Philipps has been reunited with Gene, the love of her life. Naida passed away peacefully with family by her side on April 13th. Naida was born on November 21, 1928 to Michael and Julia Michnick. She married Eugene Philipps on September 14, 1946. They resided in Wallace, Michigan and together raised five children. Naida was first and foremost a homemaker and a helpmate. She had a strong sense of family and she was integral in making the family business, Wallace Building Supply, a success. The day started early for Naida and she went non-stop in her efforts to make a comfortable home for her family. Three meals a day, house spotless, yard work done, kids clean and happy…always putting her family before herself. The only time she took a break and was off her feet was to read or to play the piano. Her generous and giving spirit extended beyond her immediate family. She volunteered in her children's classrooms and served on the PTA for many years. She participated in the local cancer drive and helped many others on an individual basis…if you needed a ride, she gave you one, if you needed a casserole to put on the table, she would provide one, if you needed a shoulder to cry on, she was always there. She was a wonderful role model and example to her children and grandchildren…she was far ahead of her time in raising strong, independent children and advocating acceptance and love for all.
Naida was preceded in death by her husband and parents as well as her brother Tom Michnick and sister Olga Hanson. She is survived by her brother: Mike (Charlyne) and her sister, Sharon Michnick. Naida will be sadly missed by her five children, Leila Harring, Randall Philipps, Kathleen Philipps (Larry Wenger), Melissa Pichette and Peggy (Dan Koller). She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Visitation was held at Anderson Diehm Funeral Home in Stephenson, MI. Online condolences may be expressed at www.andersondiehm.com.
Those wishing to honor Naida's memory may direct a donation to her favorite charity, .
The family wishes to convey their gratitude to Allouez Parkside Village for their wonderfully compassionate and supportive care this past year. We also wish to thank Washington Square Assisted Living for providing a place for Naida and Gene to be together for 2 beautiful years. Additional thanks to Heartland Hospice for their care, concern and support in Naida's last days.
"All is well, safely rest, God is nigh."
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 18, 2019