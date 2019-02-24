Nancy A. Currie



Oconto Falls - Nancy A. Currie, age 72, of Oconto Falls, passed away peacefully, Thursday, February 14, 2019 with her loving daughter at her side. She was born June 24, 1946 in Green Bay, daughter of the late Victor and Doris (Ferrington) Seidel and was a graduate of Green Bay West High School, Class of 1965.



Nancy met Gary Currie in July of 1965 and they were married 3 months later on November 19, 1965 and the couple shared 51 loving years of marriage before Gary passed away in 2017. Nancy worked as a Dietary Aide in Oconto Falls, a job that she truly loved, as it allowed her to be a caretaker to all she encountered. First and foremost, Nancy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker extraordinaire, famous for her pancake breakfasts she made for the grandkids.



Nancy was a gifted cook and loved camping, visiting and drinking coffee with her girlfriends and sitting at the campfire listening to Gary play his guitar. She was there for anyone that needed her and always put others before herself. Nancy had a soft spot in her heart for animals and adored her two canine companions, Jack and Flash. Her loving, generous nature and kind heart will be dearly missed by those she leave behind.



Nancy is survived by her 5 children: Joe (Joy Purseglove) Morrow, of Sault St. Marie, MI, Sherry (Salvatore) Scimemi and Gary (Becky) Currie, both of Stiles, WI, Marsha (Rudy) LeRoy, of Suring, WI and Jason Currie, of Butternut, WI; 15 grandchildren: Dorothy Bell, Tom, Joey and Trent Morrow, Sara, Eric and Joey Scimemi, Samantha Woodside, Brandon and Taylor Currie, Alex and Zack Kuss, Brandon and Nick Rasmussen and Raeann LeRoy; 19 great-grandchildren; 2 siblings, Sally (Bob) Kulhanek and Victor Seidel, both of Stiles, WI and 2 sisters-in-law, Dorothy Currie and Stella Currie, both of Hessel, MI. She is further survived by special best friend and cousin, Judy (Eddie) Wolf, of Suring, WI and special best friend and aunt, Pat Funk of Green Bay, WI.



Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Gary, in-laws, Rose and Roy Currie and an infant granddaughter, Leanne LeRoy.



Visitation will be held at Newcomer-Green Bay Chapel (340 S. Monroe Ave., Green Bay), Friday, March 1, 2019 from 1 to 3 PM. A service will follow at 3 PM. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.



Nancy's family would like to extend a special thank you to the team at Green Bay Oncology, especially Dr. Volk, the staff at Odd Fellow Home, especially Colleen and Unity Hospice for their excellent care and support. Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary