Nancy A. Vandermeuse
Green Bay - Nancy A. Vandermeuse, 64, of Green Bay, beloved wife of 45 years to Jeff Vandermeuse, departed this life peacefully on November 14, 2020 at Bellin Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family.
Nancy was born on July 10, 1956 daughter of the late Robert and Florence (Thiry) Abts.
Nancy was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She cherished her husband Jeff. Their 45 plus years of blessed marriage was true love on display every moment. Her sons brought her humor, joy and excitement to her life. Her four precious granddaughters filled her heart with happiness. Oh how she loved crafting time and baking cookies with them. Nancy was creative and enjoyed quilting and stitching early on in life. The last few years creating Diamond Dotz pictures and giving them to family and friends filled her joy and happiness. She also donated some of Dotz creations to the church for benefits and raffles. She was a woman with a undeniable devotion to her Catholic Faith. This strong faith and her devotion to family, her love for others and will be just few of so many reasons she will be sadly missed.
Survived by her husband Jeffery Vandermeuse, four sons Jamie (Rebekah spouse), Brian, Chris, Dustin. Four granddaughters Lyric, Kaelyn, Alyssa, and Leighana. Special friends Tricia Delaney and Jamie Rachael. She is also survived by her siblings: David (Sandy) Abts, MaryAnn (Kermit) Bourain, Shirley (Frank) Bradley, Dale (Donna) Abts, and Anthony (Cheryl) Abts. Preceeded in death by Her parents Robert and Florence Abts(Thiry), Her siblings: Danny, Robert, Michael, Myron Abts and her Father-in-law Francis Vandermeuse.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 18th from 9 AM - 11 AM at St. Agnes Parish in Green Bay. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 AM in the church. Burial will be private. Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions has been entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
We like to especially thank Hannah and the rest of staff and Bellin Hospital and Unity Hospice for caring for Nancy over the years and helping our family through this tough time.