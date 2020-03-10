|
|
Nancy A (Blajeski) Van Rooy
The Villages, FL. - Nancy A (Blajeski) Van Rooy ,76, died on March, 8 2020 in the Villages,FL, where she retired in 2003 from Madison WI. She was born on Feb.11, 1944 in Green Bay WI, the daughter of Leland & Florence (Lamal) Blajeski. In 1966, she married Paul Van Rooy and moved to Madison where she raised her family. She worked for the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs for 30 years, retiring in 2002. In 1998 she married Harold Baumann. Nancy was a talented seamstress, and loved to square dance and play cards, especially Polish Poker and Dealer's Choice. She was a Leader at TOPS for 13 years. She volunteered as an usher at Sharon L Morse Performing Arts Center and the Savannah Center. Nancy was a member of the Wisconsin Club and loved Green Bay Packers. She was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church of Wildwood, FL. Nancy was kind and generous, always putting the needs of others before herself. She was a loving mother to her two daughters, and Nana to her grandchildren, who adored her and have many happy memories baking Christmas cookies together during her annual holiday visits to Indiana. She was a wonderful, loving, supportive wife to her husband, Hal, of nearly 22 years.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Hal Baumann of The Villages FL; daughter Shelly (John) Burton of Palm Harbor FL; daughter Angela Van Rooy (Jackson Njau) of Bloomington IN; grandchildren Avery, Alistair, and Andreas Njau of Bloomington IN; granddaughter Chelsea (Brady) Mason of Minneapolis MN; sisters Karen (Rob) Huettl , Carol Blajeski , and Judy Blajeski all of Green Bay WI. She was predeceased by her parents and her sister, Betty Roskom.
Online condolences may be left for the family at https://www.florida-cremation-society.com/obituary/nancy-van-rooy
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 10 to Mar. 15, 2020