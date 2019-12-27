Resources
Nancy Ann Tarantino

Nancy Ann Tarantino Obituary
Nancy Ann Tarantino

Green Bay - Nancy Ann Tarantino, 95, Green Bay, passed away December 24, 2019. Born on February 25, 1924, she is the daughter of Herbert and Phyllis Ninnemann. She married Peter Tarantino on October 25, 1958, in Milwaukee and they were married for sixty one years. She was a lab technician for many years in Milwaukee and in California. Nancy loved to travel especially her trips to Italy and Germany. She will be sorely missed for being a wonderful wife and mother.

She is survived by her husband, Peter; son, John Peter; step grandchild, Shannon.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 2040 Hillside Ln., Monday December 30, from 10:30 AM until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11:30 AM.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of St Vincent Hospital 9th floor.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
