Nancy (Scott) Armstrong
Nancy (Scott) Armstrong passed away January 12, 2020. She was born in Canton, IL, and went to Knox College to earn a BA and have the time of her life! She married her childhood friend, Larry and eventually moved to the Green Bay area. Nancy's intelligence, wit and zest for life made her best of friends with those whom she socialized, and may have included wine, vodka or fireball! For Nancy, age was just a number and every day was a reason to embrace life! Her favorite pastimes were golf, tennis, pickleball and especially yoga with her friends! She treasured times with family in Cape Cod, and Green Lake. She was also an active member of P.E.O with her "sisters."
Nancy's husband, Larry Armstrong passed in September 2019. They were married 64 years. They had three boys, the late Jay - Stretch (Debbie), David (Matt Cudney) and Tom. In addition, they leave, 4 grandchildren Max Armstrong (Sam Walker), Elle Armstrong, Peyton Armstrong, and Libby Armstrong and Larry's sister-in-law Louise Armstrong (deceased husband Dick) and his nieces Jill (Charlie) Taylor, Debbie Alverez (Henry) and Peggy Armstrong.
A celebration of Nancy & Larry's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 14 to Jan. 19, 2020