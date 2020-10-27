1/1
Nancy C. Andre
1941 - 2020
Brillion - Nancy Carol Andre, age 79, of Brillion, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Brillion West Haven.

Nancy was born August 30, 1941, daughter of the late Earl and Loretta (Maes) DeBoth of Green Bay.

Nancy was a graduate of Green Bay West High School, class of 1959. She furthered her education by attending Door Kewaunee Teachers College in Algoma. This then led her to teach in the Luxemburg and Denmark School Districts for three years. Nancy married David Andre at St. Agnes Parish in Green Bay on August 10, 1963. David and Nancy lived in Algoma until 1976. While living there, they were instrumental in forming a preschool for special needs children to help with their own daughter, Mary Beth, and others in the community. The school at the time was called Kewaunee County Day Development Center. That program has grown to what is now East Shore Industries in Algoma.

In early 1976, David and Nancy moved to Brillion. David started his own photography business while Nancy raised their family, volunteered for numerous organizations and events such as the Girls Scouts, St. Mary's Christian Mothers, Gather the Children, and Faith Formation Classes. She was also the director of the Creative Corner Nursery School for several years. Nancy raised sheep and spun the wool to make mittens and blankets for many. Much of this was achieved as a member of two spinning groups: Fox Valley Spinning Guild and the Black Sheep Spinning Guild. She was also an avid doll collector. One of her joys was to host Grandma Camp for their grandchildren in the summers.

Nancy is survived by her husband of 57 years, David; their four children and spouses: Christopher, Jennifer (Jeff) Velasco, Melanie (Jeff) Lewins, and Eric (Stephanie); 10 grandchildren: Kelli (Adam), Olivia, Megan (Chris), Zoe, Jake, Noah, Emma, Parker, Amelia, and Elise; three great-grandchildren: Norah, Harper, and Eli; three siblings and their spouses: Doug (Theresa) DeBoth, Joyce (Jim) Zoll, and Mike DeBoth; other in-laws: Darlene Andre, Dawn (Jim) Holdorf, Diane (Al) DeCleene, and Dennis (Linda) Andre; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Beth, her parents, father-in-law and mother-in-law: Warren and Bernadine (Hitt) Andre, and a sister-in-law: Jo DeBoth

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Brillion. Officiating will be the Rev. Tom Pomeroy with burial in Holy Family Catholic Cemetery, Brillion. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in an effort to keep everyone safe, the family requests that everyone please wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Friends may call at the church on Saturday morning from 9:00 a.m. until 11:15 a.m.

Online condolences may be made at www.pielhopwieting.com

In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated in Nancy's name to the Alzheimer's Association of Wisconsin or Holy Family Catholic Church in Brillion.

The family would like to extend a thank you to the staff at Brillion West Haven and Heartland Hospice for their love and care these last months.





Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Calling hours
09:00 - 11:15 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
OCT
31
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Pielhop Wieting Funeral Home
215 SOUTH MAIN St.
Brillion, WI 54110
(920) 756-2102
15 entries
October 28, 2020
Aww wish you all the best. She was always nice to me and enjoyed spending time with her listening to her stories and all. Hugs to everyone.
Nikki S.
Friend
October 28, 2020
I would like to extend my sympathy to Dave and family on Nancy's passing. I enjoyed working with her at Creative Corner Nursery School. She was a very cheerful, creative, kind, and passionate teacher. I hope the memories you have of her will comfort you in this difficult time. Sending prayers....Cindy (Glenn) Riha
Cindy Riha
Coworker
October 28, 2020
David and Family, We were so sorry to hear of Nancy's passing, She was such a kind and wonderful person and we will enjoy the memories that we have of her. Blessings, Judy and Russ Charles
Judy and Russ Charles
Friend
October 28, 2020
Our deepest sympathy at your loss
Mark Baudhuin
Family
October 28, 2020
To all of the Andre Family, my thoughts and prayers are with you through these trying times. From my own experiences, take notice of those have and are reaching out to you, since those thoughts will stick with you beyond these hard days. To Melanie, after many years together with you in school, stay strong for your kids, and cherish your memories with your Mom and continue share her spirt and strength going forward...
Brian Mullins
October 27, 2020
Such a wonderful mom, wife and grandma. I see her love of children was passed along to her own children when I watch them with their families. So much love and compassion for others! My prayers and love go out to the entire family. May you keep the wonderful memories close to your heart for your lifetime.
Chris Cherney
Friend
October 27, 2020
Dave and family, my condolences on Nancy's passing. She was such a nice lady with so much talent. Preschool was fun for all the kiddos with Mrs. Andre! Cherish your memories and share the stories of Grandma Nancy with your little ones. God's peace.
Pam Faris
October 27, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Bonnie and Mark Evel
October 27, 2020
Trish Van Lith
October 27, 2020
Dave and family, our deepest sincere sympathies to you all. We always enjoyed events with you both when we lived in Brillion. These last few months must have been difficult and heartbreaking. Nancy was a wonderful, caring and loving woman. We know you all will miss her very much.
Eternal rest grant her O Lord and let perpetual light shine upon her.
Peace and comfort for her living family and friends.
Claire Letourneaux
Friend
October 27, 2020
You are in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time. Hold on to the promises of Gods Word and the many memories you have gathered over the years. ✝
Robert Benzschawel
Friend
October 27, 2020
My heartfelt sympathy to your family. Nancy was one of the kindest ladies I’ve ever met. May the peace of Jesus comfort you in this difficult time.
Jason Nohr
October 27, 2020
Dave and Family,
I am so sorry to hear the passing of Nancy! She was a wonderful lady and I have lots of great memories of her. Thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Vicki Beyer (Schuh)
October 27, 2020
My sympathies, thoughts & prayers to entire family. Bless you all
Dave Mertens
October 27, 2020
May the love of God be with you all at this sorrowful time.
So sorry for your loss.
Don & Jenny Dorn
Donald Dorn
Friend
