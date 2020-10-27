Nancy C. Andre
Brillion - Nancy Carol Andre, age 79, of Brillion, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Brillion West Haven.
Nancy was born August 30, 1941, daughter of the late Earl and Loretta (Maes) DeBoth of Green Bay.
Nancy was a graduate of Green Bay West High School, class of 1959. She furthered her education by attending Door Kewaunee Teachers College in Algoma. This then led her to teach in the Luxemburg and Denmark School Districts for three years. Nancy married David Andre at St. Agnes Parish in Green Bay on August 10, 1963. David and Nancy lived in Algoma until 1976. While living there, they were instrumental in forming a preschool for special needs children to help with their own daughter, Mary Beth, and others in the community. The school at the time was called Kewaunee County Day Development Center. That program has grown to what is now East Shore Industries in Algoma.
In early 1976, David and Nancy moved to Brillion. David started his own photography business while Nancy raised their family, volunteered for numerous organizations and events such as the Girls Scouts, St. Mary's Christian Mothers, Gather the Children, and Faith Formation Classes. She was also the director of the Creative Corner Nursery School for several years. Nancy raised sheep and spun the wool to make mittens and blankets for many. Much of this was achieved as a member of two spinning groups: Fox Valley Spinning Guild and the Black Sheep Spinning Guild. She was also an avid doll collector. One of her joys was to host Grandma Camp for their grandchildren in the summers.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 57 years, David; their four children and spouses: Christopher, Jennifer (Jeff) Velasco, Melanie (Jeff) Lewins, and Eric (Stephanie); 10 grandchildren: Kelli (Adam), Olivia, Megan (Chris), Zoe, Jake, Noah, Emma, Parker, Amelia, and Elise; three great-grandchildren: Norah, Harper, and Eli; three siblings and their spouses: Doug (Theresa) DeBoth, Joyce (Jim) Zoll, and Mike DeBoth; other in-laws: Darlene Andre, Dawn (Jim) Holdorf, Diane (Al) DeCleene, and Dennis (Linda) Andre; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Beth, her parents, father-in-law and mother-in-law: Warren and Bernadine (Hitt) Andre, and a sister-in-law: Jo DeBoth
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Brillion. Officiating will be the Rev. Tom Pomeroy with burial in Holy Family Catholic Cemetery, Brillion. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in an effort to keep everyone safe, the family requests that everyone please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Friends may call at the church on Saturday morning from 9:00 a.m. until 11:15 a.m.
Online condolences may be made at www.pielhopwieting.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated in Nancy's name to the Alzheimer's Association
of Wisconsin or Holy Family Catholic Church in Brillion.
The family would like to extend a thank you to the staff at Brillion West Haven and Heartland Hospice for their love and care these last months.