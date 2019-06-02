|
|
Nancy Christman Blakesley
Ashwaubenon - Nancy Christman Blakesley, 86, passed away peacefully at Unity Hospice, May 15th, 2019, surrounded by family. She was born October 5, 1932 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the youngest child of Peter J. and Mabel (Zeugner) Christman.
Friends may call at Resurrection Catholic Church, 333 Hilltop Drive, Allouez, WI, Friday, June 7th beginning at 9:00 a.m. until 10:45a.m. a Mass of Resurrection will follow at 11:00, with Msgr. Jim Feely officiating. In lieu of flowers and in honor of Nancy Christman Blakesley, memorial funds to Unity Hospice and Friends of St. Vincent Hospital have been established. Cotter Funeral Home and Cremation Care is assisting the family. Online condolences may be offered at www.cotterfuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 2, 2019