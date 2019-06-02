Services
Cotter Funeral Home and Crematory
860 North Webster Avenue
De Pere, WI 54115
920-336-8702
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Resurrection Catholic Church
333 Hilltop Drive
Allouez, WI
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Resurrection Catholic Church
333 Hilltop Drive
Allouez, WI
Nancy Christman Blakesley

Ashwaubenon - Nancy Christman Blakesley, 86, passed away peacefully at Unity Hospice, May 15th, 2019, surrounded by family. She was born October 5, 1932 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the youngest child of Peter J. and Mabel (Zeugner) Christman.

Friends may call at Resurrection Catholic Church, 333 Hilltop Drive, Allouez, WI, Friday, June 7th beginning at 9:00 a.m. until 10:45a.m. a Mass of Resurrection will follow at 11:00, with Msgr. Jim Feely officiating. In lieu of flowers and in honor of Nancy Christman Blakesley, memorial funds to Unity Hospice and Friends of St. Vincent Hospital have been established. Cotter Funeral Home and Cremation Care is assisting the family. Online condolences may be offered at www.cotterfuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 2, 2019
