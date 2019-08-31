Services
Green Bay - Nancy Osmond Hatfield, age 84, went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 25, 2019. She was industrious and spunky with a passion for sewing and chocolate malts. Her giggle made everyone smile.

She is survived by her brothers, Richard and Robert Osmond and her three daughters: Denise (and Mike) Munoz from TX, Donna (and Alan) Cameron from IL, and Vivian (and Dan) Lawyer from WI. She had 10 grandchildren (Tonia, Alex, Brietta, Anthony, Courtney, Bethany, Andrew, Rebecca, Caleb and Joshua) and 10 great-grandchildren (Timothy, Corbin, Ezekiel,Gavyn, Lochlen, Micah, Piper, Josiah, Daniel and Caleb) at the time of her passing.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leslie and Florence Osmond, two siblings, Leslie Osmond and Sally Gilbert, and one grandchild, Alex Munoz.

Please share a memory with the family at www.simplycremationgb.com.

See you again in heaven!
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Aug. 31, 2019
