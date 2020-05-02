|
|
Nancy Huber
Kewaunee - Nancy Huber, age 64 of Kewaunee died on Friday, May 1, 2020 at the Kewaunee Care Center. She was born on June 3, 1955 in Town of Carlton to the late Victor and Irma (Schermetzler) Huber.
She was employed for over twenty-five years at East Shore Industries in Algoma. She was an avid Packer fan and enjoyed reading, bingo, beads, music and loved being with people. She was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Church, Norman now St. Isidore the Farmer Parish, Catholic Society of Foresters and the Rosary Society.
Survivors include two sisters and one brother-in-law: Laverne Selner, Denmark; Ethel and Maynard Kuehl, Kewaunee; two brothers and one sister-in-law: Jacob and Janet Huber, Kewaunee; Richard Huber, Kewaunee and numerous nieces and nephews and a good friend, Tammy. Preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law: Robert and Arlene Huber; a brother-in-law: Leonard Selner.
Due to Corona regulations a private Mass will be celebrated by Fr. Dennis Drury on Wednesday, May 6 at 11:00 a.m. followed by burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Norman.
Thank you to Jake and Janet, Ethel and Maynard, Laverne, the many care givers, doctors and nurses, Fr. Dennis and Christal Wavrunek, East Shore Industries, Silver Leaf and Linden Manor, Kewaunee Care Center, Bellin Hospital and Unity Hospice for the care given to Nancy over the years.
Memorial donations may be made to East Shore Industries or St. Isidore the Farmer Parish.
