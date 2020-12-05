This world lost a very kind soul. Nancy and I worked very close for those 14 years and BC. She was a Ray of sunshine dropping in every Thursday morning with the County Board notes to be printed for afternoon mail. I was lucky to have the opportunity to call her my friend also. A few of our girl gatherings at Christmas in her beautifully decorated home was always the highlight for me. Rest In Peace my friend, until we meet again.

Karen B

Beno Karen A.

Coworker