Nancy Jo (Bragg) Anderson
SUAMICO - Nancy Jo (Bragg) Anderson, 76, Suamico, passed away peacefully at home with family by her side on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, after a 3 month battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born on December 3, 1943, in Ansted, West Virginia, to the late James Lee and Garnette Muriel (James) Bragg. Nancy graduated from Ansted High School in 1961. She married Kenneth Anderson in Ansted on August 28, 1965. She owned and operated E-Z Mini Storage warehouse storage units for 21 years. She worked as the executive secretary for the Brown County Board of Supervisors retiring in January 2009 after 14 years of service.
Nancy was an avid golfer, bowler, reader and painter. She was a warm and welcoming soul who cherished her husband, daughters and grandchildren more than anything. She was a social butterfly who loved to meet new people and go out for Sunday brunch and Friday fish fry. She travelled as much as she could, taking trips all around the USA and to Sweden, where her husband, Ken, has many wonderful relatives and who are as close as any family in the US. She was always the favorite friend to anyone who met her but she was also a fierce competitor when playing cribbage or Scrabble. Her favorite store was Taylor Creek and she loved finding treasures there to decorate her home. "Mom" was her greatest role until her precious grandchildren arrived. She hosted "Nana and Bopa Camp" each summer, with games and crafts and lots of fun. And having slumber parties with her granddaughters created so many laughs and wonderful memories. She was very involved with Incarnation Lutheran Church since 1972 and taught so many about the importance of Christ's sacrifice for all of us.
Survivors include her husband Kenneth; three daughters, Joan (Tim) Barth, De Pere; Tiffany (Kevin) Johnson, Colorado; Tina (John) Jeanquart, Green Bay; granddaughters, Annika and Alivia Jeanquart; grandsons, Jake Jeanquart and Beckett and Anders Johnson; brother Jack Bragg and sister Sara Aiken both of West Virginia; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; brother Alonzo (Buddy) Bragg; and sister Judy Horrocks.
Visitation will be held at the Pfotenhauer Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Howard-Suamico location, 1145 Cardinal Lane, on Thursday, December 10, 2020 from 11 until 1:00 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 situation, masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced. Memorial Service for the family only will be at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Ralph Hankermeyer officiating. Online condolences welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com
Thank you to Unity Hospice for the kind and compassionate attention given to Nancy.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the memorial fund at Incarnation Lutheran Church, 2071 9th St, Green Bay, WI 54304, website: http://incarnationelca.weebly.com
