1/1
Nancy L. Buth
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy L. Buth

Two Rivers - Nancy L. Buth, age 90, formerly of Two Rivers and a resident of The Bay at North Ridge, Manitowoc, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at The Bay at North Ridge.

The former Nancy Clemons was born on January 18, 1930 in Green Bay, daughter of the late Elbert and Charlotte (Updike) Clemons. She was a 1947 graduate of Green Bay West High School. On April 19, 1952 Nancy married Gerald B. Buth at the Church of the Annunciation, Green Bay. The couple moved to Two Rivers in 1956 and remained residents.

Nancy was the former parish secretary at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, Two Rivers, from 1968 until 1993. Nancy was currently a member of St. Peterman the Fisherman Parish, Two Rivers, charter member of Holy Redeemer Parish, and was a past member of the Ladies of Holy Redeemer and the home school organization at Holy Redeemer. Nancy was also active in the past with Meals on Wheels and working the voting polls in Two Rivers until 2008.

Survivors include: her husband Gerald B. Buth, Two Rivers; her three children and their spouses: Susan (Craig) Thomaschefsky, Marietta, GA; Donald (Amy) Buth, Two Rivers; Laura McCormick, Stoughton; six grandchildren: Emily (Brian) Hahn, Max Thomaschefsky, Jake (Theresa) McCormick, Molly McCormick and her fiancé Isaac Olstad, Sam Buth, Hannah Buth; four great grandchildren: Piper and Delaney Hahn, Lydia McCormick, Zoey Olstad; one brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Robert (Marie) Buth, Green Bay. Nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by: her parents, one son-in-law: Michael McCormick; three sisters and brothers-in-law: Bette (Bill) Lahaye, Catherine (Keith) Parkinson, Gloria (Don) Dessart; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law: John and Florence Buth.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. TODAY, Friday August 14, 2020, at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Parish, 3201 Mishicot Road, Two Rivers. The Rev. David Pleier will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial with entombment to follow in the Knollwood Mausoleum. Relatives and friends may call at the church at the time of the mass. A memorial fund has been established in Nancy's name for the Alzheimer's Association, Heartland Hospice, or The Bay at North Ridge. Due to the current health precautions, social distancing and face coverings are required.

The Klein & Stangel Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com.

The family would like to thank Katie, Lacey, Susie, and the rest of the staff of The Bay at North Ridge for their loving, compassionate care shown to Nancy during her illness.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Parish
Send Flowers
AUG
14
Entombment
Knollwood Mausoleum
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Klein & Stangel Funeral Home
1420 22nd Street
Two Rivers, WI 54241
920-793-1396
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Klein & Stangel Funeral Home Pfeffer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 13, 2020
Please accept our sympathy. She always had a happy smile.
God Bless
Les & J’ETTE Koeppel
J&#8217;ETTE Koeppel
Friend
August 12, 2020
What a sweet woman. I’ll miss her smile, the smile that lit up the room whenever she was in it. I’ll miss her singing, and the joy on her face when she was with her family. Jerry, it’s been such an honor to take care of her, and to getting to know you and your family. May God bless you and comfort you all.
Mary Compton-Blodgett, RN
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved