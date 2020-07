Or Copy this URL to Share

Nancy L. Merryfield



Green Bay - Nancy L. Merryfield, 70, of Green Bay, WI passed away after battling with cancer for 17 years on Monday, July 13, 2020. She was born on October 4, 1949 to the late Fred and Muriel (Schaut) Martin.



Nancy's husband William would like to thank Green Bay Oncology and Compassus Hospice for their concerns and care.



Newcomer- Green Bay Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store