Nancy L. Petasek
De Pere - Nancy L. Petasek passed away at home Sunday November 3rd 2019 after more than a decade of fighting cancer.
Nancy was born October 29th to Elisabeth and Alexander Thyrion in Green Bay, Wisconsin, 12th of fourteen children. Preceded in death by 3 sisters and 3 brothers.
She graduated from East Green Bay High School in June, 1972 and completed some collage - no degree.
Nancy married Larry Huven on November, 25th 1992. She was blessed by an extended and supportive family including her previous husband, Jerome (Beth) Petasek, Sister-in-law Lil (Bill) Boettcher, and their mother Clair (Norbert) Petasek.
Nancy had two awesome and handsome sons, Jerry (Leslie) Petasek and Jake (Keri) Petasek, and six grandchildren that were the pride of her life,
Alice, Edgar, Aidan, Caleb, Laney, and Otto, plus a new grandchild on the way due in March.
Nancy's love and passion was helping children and found great joy in working as a Play Ground Supervisor at Altimeter School in De Pere until her illness compelled her to retire. She always had treats on hand for grandchildren and neighborhood children. She wanted them to know she loved them.
Nancy always wanted guests to have a good time and wanted her family to be happy. She would not want people to feel sorry for her.
Nancy would want you to raise a glass to celebrate each other. Please honor her and toast your loved ones.
Nancy was tough as nails. She battled cancer for over 10 years, with many ups and downs along the way.
She was funny, a survivor, protector, fighter, and had a heart of gold. She will be missed. We love you forever.
A graveside service celebrating Nancy's life will be held Friday November, 8th at 1:00 pm at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Erie Street, De Pere, Wisconsin.
Family and friends are invited to continue her life celebration at the Rite Place - 1580 Bellevue St, Green Bay, WI 54311 after the service.
Per Nancy's request - casual attire is preferred - be comfortable.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019