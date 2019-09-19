|
Nancy L. Vandermeuse
Green Bay - On September 17, 2019 Nancy L. Vandermeuse, loving wife and mother, passed away at the age of 59, surrounded by family. Nancy was born on October 30, 1959 to the late Myron and Joyce Lemke. She married Alan on July 2, 1976. She is preceded in death by her parents and father-in-law Julius. Nancy loved her cows and Packers.
Nancy is survived by her husband Alan, children Luke and Colette (Jason) Zimmerman, her sisters: Donna (Tom) Odeen, their children Bryan (Lisamarie) & kids, Trevor (Becca), Adele (Dave) Huser, Dustin (Tina) & kids, Nathan (Carissa) & kids, Sierra. Her brothers-in-law: David (Cathy) Vandermeuse, their children David (Amber) & kids, Matt (Nicole) & kids, Amy Ulrich & kids, Scott (Jenny) & kids, Chris (Sue) Vandermeuse.
Gathering of family and friends will be held from 9:00 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Messiah Lutheran Church, 3186 Eaton Road. A Celebration of her life will be held at 10:30 A.M. at the church with Pastor Stephen B. Sauer officiating. Burial at Nicolet Memorial Gardens. The family would like to offer special thank you to Dr. Amy James and the staff at Bellin, and Heartland Home Care. Also, a warm note of appreciation to the Firefighters of the Arnie Wolff Firestation for all of their assistance.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 19, 2019