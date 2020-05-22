|
Nancy L. Verber
Green Bay - Nancy Louise (Burch) Verber, 91, died on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at New Perspective in Howard. She was born on June 6, 1928, in Fort Dodge, Iowa to the late Vera and Earl Burch. Nancy earned her undergraduate degree at Cardinal Stritch University in Milwaukee. She entered the Sisters of St. Francis on the Lake, where she ministered in secondary education for 10 years. After departing from the Oder in 1956, she was granted a Capelle Award for master social work studies. She was a MSW graduate of Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio. Later Nancy was employed by the Wisconsin State Department of Children and Families, and then by Our Lady of Charity.
On February 11, 1961, Nancy and Linus Verber were married at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Green Bay.
In 1966, Nancy established the Green Bay School Social Service Unit. As a very altruistic professional, Nancy was recognized for her excellence, compassion, creativity, and commitment to students and families. She retired in 1990.
Nancy shared her passion in other areas as well. She was involved at St. Willebrord Parish as a lector, Eucharistic minister, Bible study participant, and an advocate for women's issues. She also Volunteered with the AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin.
In 1993, Nancy became an Associate of the Sisters of St. Francis of the Holy Cross, Green Bay. As an Associate, she was actively engaged in many projects, one of which was the Tunica, MS project, gathering school supplies for under-privileged children. Nancy was enthusiastically involved in Wellspring, a Place of Peace for Women.
Nancy's multiple talents were very evident. She was a gifted artist. As an avid motorcycle rider with her friend, Doris, they toured the United States including Alaska twice. Some of Nancy's other interests were fishing for brook trout, remodeling 'the shack', and recording all forms of music. She touched numerous lives in those ventures. Her priceless sense of humor was treasured by many and will continue to be remembered.
Nancy is survived by her daughter, Jill, Green Bay; the Sisters of St. Francis of the Holy Cross and Associates; and close friends.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Willebrord Catholic Church when the COVID 19 restrictions have lifted. Assistance with memorials is available through Proko-Wall Funeral Home & Crematory, 1630 E. Mason St. Green Bay, WI 54302. Please indicate re: Nancy Verber on the bottom left of the envelope and remember to include your return address. Memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of St. Francis of the Holy Cross, St. Willebrord Outreach Programs, Wellspring, or Unity Hospice and Treatment Plus. Heartfelt appreciation is extended to Dr. Fred Walbrun, Odd Fellows' Heritage Gardens, New Perspective, Unity Hospice and Treatment Plus, and St. Willebrord Staff. To send online condolences please visit www.prokowall.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 22, 2020