Nancy Lenz
Morgan - Nancy Ann Lenz, 65, Morgan, went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. She was born January 31, 1955, the daughter of the late Howard and Leora (Dolata) Naumann. A 1973 graduate of Pulaski High School, Nancy went to college at UW-Eau Claire for teaching. There she met the love of her life, Ron Lenz. Nancy and Ron married on a beautiful summer day, August 13, 1977. They spent 43 wonderful years together, raising a family on the same land her grandparents had started their lives. She taught for 37 years at the Gillett Elementary School, where she made many lifelong friends.
After Ron and Nancy retired, they took their family on many wonderful vacations. Among the most memorable are trips to Oregon and Disney World. Her family is as close as they come, which is her legacy. She was always a fixture at any event in which her children and grandchildren participated. She enjoyed cooking family meals, where the family had dinner together around "Grandma and Grandpa's table." She loved gardening; the family never was in need of produce in the fall and always had beautiful flowers to brighten their homes. She loved sewing and was always making something for her children and grandchildren. She will be remembered as the most selfless person, dropping anything and everything to help her family and others. Her family can only hope to be half as wonderful as she was, sharing with others all the goodness and grace she gave to them through her example.
Nancy leaves to cherish her loving memory her devoted husband, Ron, and their daughters: Sara (Preston) Peterson, Emily Lenz, and Andrea (Michael) Jones. She will be forever remembered by her grandchildren, who were the lights of her life: Evan, Alex, Ben, Claire, Olivia, Declan and one on the way. She is further survived by her sister, Kathy (Leonard) Ambrosius, many nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Leora Naumann.
Because of current serious concerns with COVID, the family will gather privately for a Funeral Mass at Assumption B.V.M. Church in Pulaski, where Nancy was a faith-filled member. She will be laid to rest in St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Gillett.
The family will hold a Celebration of Life gathering at a later date, when it is possible for all who loved Nancy to come together and reminisce on the beauty of her life, her legacy, and her memory.
In lieu of flowers, a scholarship fund will be started in her memory. Because it is not possible to be with the family in person at this time, you are welcome to send any cards of condolence to the funeral home (make sure you put the family's name on the outside envelope and your return address) and we will forward your cards and messages to the Lenz family.
Marnocha Funeral Home P.O. Box 356 Pulaski, WI 54162
The Lenz family would like to thank the staff at Green Bay Oncology, St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton, St. Clare Memorial Hospital in Oconto Falls, and St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay for their kind and compassionate care.
Online Condolences may be expressed at www.marnochafuneralhome.com