Nancy Lou Kazmierczak
Germantown - Age 83, passed at her home in Germantown, WI surrounded by her children on November 1, 2019.
Nancy was the loving mother of Karen Kazmierczak, Arthur (Buck) Kazmierczak Jr., Laura Khouvongsavanh, David Kazmierczak, Robert Kazmierczak, and Sara Soka. Jillian, Brooke, Jacqueline, Max, Zoe, Jonah, and Noah are her cherished grandchildren.
Nancy is further survived by her sister Mary Jane Marbes, brother Mike Szalkowski, and many relatives and friends.
Her husband, Arthur Kazmierczak Sr., preceded her in death, as did her parents, Ann Szalkowski (nee Karwoski) and Walter Szalkowski. Nancy grew up in Green Bay and attended East High School ('54). A lifetime educator, Nancy taught second grade for West Allis Public Schools after graduating from UW Stevens Point ('58), then later became a teacher's aide in Germantown. Her warm and curious spirit was fed by her love of reading, theater, and music. She was an active member of St. Mary's Parish in Menomonee Falls.
She will be remembered on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at St. Mary's Catholic Parish (N89 W16297 Cleveland Ave.), Menomonee Falls. Visitation from 2-4 p.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 4 p.m.
To honor her compassion for children and families, donations may be made to Kids Forward WI and the Hunger Task Force of Greater Milwaukee.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2019