Services
Fiss and Bills Poklasny Funeral Home
865 S. Westhaven Dr
Oshkosh, WI 54904
920-235-1170
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Skoglind
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Lou Skoglind


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Lou Skoglind Obituary
Nancy Lou Skoglind

Oshkosh - Nancy Skoglind, age 89, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019 in Oshkosh. Nancy was born on February 1, 1930 daughter of Oscar and Luella Maes. She married John (Jack) Skoglind October 1, 1949. They celebrated 63 years of marriage and loved their five children.

Nancy worked for the Oshkosh School System with children with special needs.

She liked family vacations, knitting, count stitch, reading, and rummaging. After retirement, Jack and Nancy enjoyed going to Florida, Alabama, and Arizona during the winter.

Nancy is survived by 4 sons; Michael (Diane), Jeffrey (Patt), John (Barb), and David (Rhonda), 14 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren.

Nancy is preceded in death by her husband; Jack, daughter; Amy, parents, and sister; Pat.

As per Nancy's wishes, there will be a celebration of life with only immediate family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now