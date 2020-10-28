Nancy Mae Van Roy
De Pere - Nancy Mae Van Roy, age 74, of De Pere, passed away October 26, 2020 at her home. The daughter of the late Norbert and Florence (Garsow) Hoes was born August 30, 1946 in De Pere. She married Roger Joseph Sinclair and he preceded her in death in 1971. She married Lee B. Van Roy on July 11, 1979 in Escanaba, Michigan on a boat by a Magistrate and together they shared 41 years of marriage. Nancy worked for many years with her boys at Sinclair Plumbing. Some of the many things she enjoyed were: boating, traveling (especially her two trips to Alaska) wintering in Florida and attending concerts. Above all else though, she was always helping everyone else and never said a bad word about anyone.
She is survived by her husband, Lee; children: Rich (Heather) Sinclair of Green Bay, Robert (Shirley) Sinclair of Sheboygan and Ronald (Joan) Sinclair of Suamico; grandchildren: Ethan and Elijah, Austin, Ebony and Dominic Sinclair, Andraya and Alex Sinclair, Terin and Branden Mueller; great-grandchildren: Kamsley and Tayson Kaufman; sister Diane (Gayle) Robinson of Scottsdale, AZ; brothers: Michael (Tammy) Hoes of Green Bay and Tony (Genny) Hoes of De Pere.
Out of concern for everyone's safety, a private family service will be held. A live-stream of the service will be available on the Bridge Point Church facebook page (Search for facebook.com/bridgepointgreenbay
) beginning on Saturday, October 31, at 10:00am. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family.