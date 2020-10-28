1/1
Nancy Mae VanRoy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Mae Van Roy

De Pere - Nancy Mae Van Roy, age 74, of De Pere, passed away October 26, 2020 at her home. The daughter of the late Norbert and Florence (Garsow) Hoes was born August 30, 1946 in De Pere. She married Roger Joseph Sinclair and he preceded her in death in 1971. She married Lee B. Van Roy on July 11, 1979 in Escanaba, Michigan on a boat by a Magistrate and together they shared 41 years of marriage. Nancy worked for many years with her boys at Sinclair Plumbing. Some of the many things she enjoyed were: boating, traveling (especially her two trips to Alaska) wintering in Florida and attending concerts. Above all else though, she was always helping everyone else and never said a bad word about anyone.

She is survived by her husband, Lee; children: Rich (Heather) Sinclair of Green Bay, Robert (Shirley) Sinclair of Sheboygan and Ronald (Joan) Sinclair of Suamico; grandchildren: Ethan and Elijah, Austin, Ebony and Dominic Sinclair, Andraya and Alex Sinclair, Terin and Branden Mueller; great-grandchildren: Kamsley and Tayson Kaufman; sister Diane (Gayle) Robinson of Scottsdale, AZ; brothers: Michael (Tammy) Hoes of Green Bay and Tony (Genny) Hoes of De Pere.

Out of concern for everyone's safety, a private family service will be held. A live-stream of the service will be available on the Bridge Point Church facebook page (Search for facebook.com/bridgepointgreenbay) beginning on Saturday, October 31, at 10:00am. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care- De Pere
860 North Webster Avenue
De Pere, WI 54115
920-336-8702
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care- De Pere

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 28, 2020
Nancy was a very good friend and Champagne Cruiser at the GBYC. We had many many good times. Nancy was loved by all...always so sweet and so friendly to everyone. I will miss you, Nancy, but will never forget you! Pat Bellin (Cillabee)
Pat Bellin
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved