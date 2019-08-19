|
Nancy (LaCount) Ness
DE PERE - Nancy (LaCount) Ness, 79, of De Pere, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on August 16th, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Nancy was born August 4th, 1940 in Green Bay, Wisconsin to George and Aurelia (LaPacz) LaCount. She graduated from West De Pere High School and went onto work at Shopko, retiring after 30 years. Nancy married Lester Ness on October 20th, 1962. Together they raised their two children, Shelly and Jeffrey. Nancy enjoyed reading, doing word finds, playing cards, watching the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers on TV, polka music, but most especially, spending time with her family and friends.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 56 years, Lester Ness; daughter, Shelly Ness and her children Kristina Jasinski, James (Jordan) Jasinski, and Georgie Jasinski; son, Jeffrey (Mary) Ness and their daughter, Brittanie Ness. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters, Jim (Linda) LaCount, Carol Wojciehowski, Eugene (Pam) LaCount, Lawrence LaCount, Kathy (Ed) Brunhoefer, and Daniel LaCount; as well as brother and sisters-in-law, Kay LaCount and Joyce LaCount, Violet LaCount, Glenn Ness, Gladys Stuever, Peggy Magee, and Fern Ness and many nieces, and nephews. Nancy is further survived by close friends, Eddie (Kathy) Quanot, Sue Lax, Kay (Kenny) Noack, and Joan Braundorf.
Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, George and Aurelia (LaPacz) LaCount; brothers, Wayne LaCount, William "Bill" LaCount, Richard LaCount, and Donald LaCount; as well as sister, Arlene LaCount. She is also preceded in death by her brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert "Bud" Wojciehowski, Herbert LaCount, Juanita "Suze" Ness, Vernon Stuever, Clyde Ness, Blanche (Raymond) Pingle, Lyle Ness, Gordon (Teene) Ness, Shirley (James) Tuttle, Cletus (Barbara) Ness, and Natalie Shaw.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Rennes Rehab Center and Heartland Hospice for their special care.
A visitation will be held at the Pfotenhauer Funeral Home, Howard-Suamico location, 1145 Cardinal Lane, on Thursday, August 22nd, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., with a short prayer to follow. A private burial service will be held on Friday, August 23rd at the cemetery for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family. Online condolences welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHomes.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019