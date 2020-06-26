Nancy Yvonne Keon
Green Bay - Nancy Y. Keon, 80, passed away Friday morning, June 26, 2020, at home. Born June 19, 1940, in Green Bay, she is the daughter of the late Frederick and Virginia (Lonzo) Moore. Nancy graduated from Green Bay East High School. Nancy married Vance "Jack" Keon on November 7, 1959, at First United Methodist Church, Green Bay and he preceded her in death on June 12, 2011. She was employed at Pranges and also at Associated Bank. Nancy enjoyed her trips to Las Vegas and the local casinos, playing cards at the senior center, and watching all the wildlife out her window, along with collecting chickens.
Nancy is survived by her two daughters and a son-in-law, Kim Knaus of Oshkosh, and Pam (David) VanStraten of Seymour; one son and daughter-in-law, Mike (April) Keon of Green Bay; grandchildren, Jessica, Kyle (Kala), Wesley, D.J. (Lori), Ryan, Samantha (Leonardo), and Kursten (fiance' Andy); great-grandchildren, Josephine, Ella, Timothy, Haven, Indika, Lucy, Sophie, and Vayda; one brother, Frederick (Florence) Moore; sister-in-law, Shirley Moore; other brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Jean Keon, Dick (Mary) Keon, Wayne (Liz) Keon; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 51 years, "Jack"; an infant son, Keith; two brothers, Donald and Kenneth Moore; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and other relatives and close friends.
Visitation at Malcore (East) Funeral Home, 701 N. Baird Street, Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 4-7pm. At 7pm there will be a time of sharing memories.
Visit www.malcorefuneralhome.com to share a condolence with the family.
The family is greatly appreciative of Kim for all the selfless time shared with mom so she could stay in her home.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.