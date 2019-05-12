Services
Green Bay - Nanette Kleczka, 55, died unexpectedly on Monday, April 29, 2019. Nanette was born on April 18, 1964 with a loving heart that she shared with many people. She cared and nurtured countless people in her short time on this earth, and never asked for anything in return. Everyone who knew Nanette knew that she had more love to give than she had time.

Nanette leaves behind two children, Erika Kleczka and Dennis Kleczka; her sister, Paula Smith; parents-in-law, Dennis and Betty Kleczka; two sisters-in-law, Kelly (Dave) Konrad, Kristy (Tony) Hentz; nieces and nephews, Jeremy, James, Kole, Jebadiah, Mersades, Kristal, Whitney; and many wonderful friends and family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kevin Kleczka.

A private celebration of Nanette's life was held. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com

Nanette will be deeply missed and live fondly forever in our hearts.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 12, 2019
