Green Bay - Naomi Wolf, 92, of Green Bay beloved wife of the late Edward Wolf, departed this life on Friday, March 29, 2019 at her home peacefully.



Naomi was born on January 22, 1927 in Little Suamico, daughter of the late Irving and Adeline (Zoeller) Gauthier. She was a graduate of Alverno College of Nursing in Milwaukee. It was there that she met Edward. They were married and later made their home in Green Bay. Naomi worked as a Registered Nurse at St. Vincent Hospital until her retirement. While at St. Vincent she helped to open their first NICU at the Hospital. She was an amazing wife and mother. She worked hard to provide for her family. In her retirement she enjoyed gardening and was an active member of St. Mary of the Angels Church. She was a member of the St. Elizabeth Altar Society. She also enjoyed making blankets at Church for the needy.



She is survived by five children: Donna (Dan) Christen, Kristi (Todd) Daul, Eddie (Birgie) Wolf, Nathan (Sheila) Wolf, and Peter Wolf. Naomi also leaves a sister, Rachel Chmielewski along with 7 grandchildren: Lynnelle, Chelsea, Ethan, Kristina, Antonio, Alexandra, and Wyatt and four great granddaughters, Mikayla, Eliany, Kelysia, and Janeiyas. Naomi also leaves many extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her siblings: Alfred, Irving, Alois, and Gladys.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 2nd from 5 PM - 7 PM at Newcomer - Green Bay Chapel, 340 S. Monroe Avenue, Green Bay. A service celebrating her life will follow at 7 PM in the funeral home. Interment will be in Nicolet Memorial Gardens. To leave a message of remembrance or for directions please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com. Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary