Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
Nash W. Fiske


1989 - 2019
Nash W. Fiske Obituary
Nash W. Fiske

Green Bay - Nash W. Fiske, 30, Green Bay, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. He was born on July 21, 1989 in Marinette to Randall Fiske and Bernadette Fiske-Vanidestine. Nash was a very giving person and was loved by anyone who met him. He was a selfless person who cared about his family and friends. Nash's daughter was the world to him. He will be deeply missed.

He is survived by his daughter, Jaylin and her mother, Star Styer; father, Randall Fiske; mother, Bernadette (David Hoehne) Fiske-Vanidestine; brothers, Nicholas Clausen, Zachary Vanidestine and Damian Fiske; sister, Cynthia Fiske; maternal grandmother, Kathleen Krulatz; paternal grandmother, Patricia Sazbo; aunts, Kate Tonucci and Kimberly Moreno; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Theodore Fiske; and his maternal grandfather, William Hecker.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at the Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St., from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
