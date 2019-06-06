|
|
Nathalie M. Frisque
Casco - August 20, 1930 - June 1, 2019
Nathalie Mary Frisque, 88, Casco passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Anna's House in New Franken. She was born on August 20, 1930 to the late George and Anna (Svoboda) Romdenne. Nathalie graduated from Casco High School in 1950. On April 20, 1954 she married Martin Frisque at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Casco. He preceded her in death on April 19, 2006. She was a very religious person. Spending much of her time working on the family farm. Nathalie loved to bake cookies earning her the nickname Cookie.
Nathalie is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, David (Karen) Frisque, Luxemburg; grandchildren, Lisa (fiancé Adam Schubert) Frisque, Katie (Josh) Kolstad, Greg Frisque; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Margie Braun and Rosemary Weckler; brother Richard (Becky) Romdenne; sisters-in-law, Joan Romdenne, Rita Clark and Gloria (Lloyd) Pinchart. She was preceded in death by her husband, Martin; brothers, George, Elroy, Joseph, and Leroy; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Jerome Braun, Grant Weckler, Fred Clark, and Johanna (Norman) Timble.
Visitation will be held at Wiesner & Massart Funeral Home, Casco, on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 5-8 pm with a wake service at 7:30 pm. Visitation will continue on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at St. Peter Catholic Church, Lincoln, from 9:30-10:30 am. Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10:30 am with Father Edward Looney officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Odile cemetery, Thiry Daems. Online condolences may be shared at www.weisnermassart.com
Nathalies family wishes to thank the staff of Anna's House and Unity Hospice for their care and comfort. A thank you also to Shirley Naze for her friendship with Nathalie.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 6, 2019