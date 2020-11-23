Nathan J. Wiegand
Green Bay - Nathan J. Wiegand, 29, of Green Bay, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 19, 2020. He was born on October 3, 1991 to Todd Wiegand and Lisa (Jadin) Nolan.
Nathan enjoyed hunting, fishing and being outdoors. He could not begin his day without a cup of coffee and was particular in matching his shoes to his outfit.
One of his favorite music artists was NF and he loved watching movies of all sorts.
Nathan recently completed his GED and was working in the carpentry industry in Milwaukee. He was excited about finally getting an apartment of his own.
Nathan is survived by his mother and step-father, Lisa and Jon Nolan; siblings: Faith (John) Halverson and Zach Wiegand; nieces and nephews: Adelaine, Asher, Judah and Isabella; materal grandmother Pearl Jadin; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Todd Wiegand; paternal grandparents: Milton and Joyce Wiegand; maternal grandfather Rod Jadin.
Visitation for Nathan will be held at Spring Lake Church- Downtown Location (301 N Adams St # 110, Green Bay, WI 54301) on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM. A Prayer Service will follow at 6:00 PM with Pastor Jack Guerra officiating. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com
.