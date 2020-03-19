|
Nathan Jon Lindstrom
Ramsey, MN - Nathan Jon Lindstrom, 45, died March 9, 2020 at home in Ramsey, MN.
Nathan was born April 7, 1974, in Green Bay, WI, to David and Mary (Pierquet) Lindstrom.
He attended St. John the Baptist grade school in Howard, WI. He went on to graduate from Notre Dame H.S. in Green Bay and earned his Bachelor's Degree in Economics with a Minor in Film Studies from the University of Minnesota - Twin Cities.
He was multi-talented and had a variety of careers including Record Producer, Videographer, Film Maker, Real Estate Broker, Property Manager and Carpenter. Nate was a true "Renaissance Man"; he could do everything.
He enjoyed gardening, videography, music, carpentry, fishing and hunting. Above all else, he loved his wife and family.
He was married to Karen Zimny, the love of his life, on December 26, 2014 and his life was instantly filled with joy and happiness.
He is survived by his wife Karen and daughters Hazel, Grace and Coretta; Parents David and Mary Lindstrom; brother's David (Mary) and Aaron (Kelly) Lindstrom; Parents-in-law Paul and Carol Zimny and many very special nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, brothers and sister-in-laws and friends. He is also survived by his Godmother Joan Peters, and a very special uncle who supported him deeply, Gene Hawkinson.
He was preceded in death by grandparents Clarence (Rosella) Pierquet and Oscar (Sigrid) Lindstrom, nephew Brennan Zimny, Godfather Robert Peters, cousins, aunts and uncles.
A Memorial Service is being held at the Bradshaw Celebration of Life Center in Stillwater, MN at 3:00 on Saturday, March 14, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, we ask you to please donate to the Nathan Lindstrom Memorial Fund via GoFundMe that will directly benefit Karen and his daughters
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020