Neal B. Lendved


1922 - 2020
Neal B. Lendved Obituary
Neal B. Lendved

Green Bay - Neal B. Lendved, passed away late Friday evening, April 10, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Born July 15, 1922, in Kewaunee, he is the son of the late Bernie and Bess Lendved.

Neal grew up in Kewaunee. He served in the US Army during WWII arriving D-Day on the beaches of Normandy. He met his wife, Lucie, during his service in France and married her December of 1947 in Kewaunee. Neal lived in Sheboygan until he retired from the Bell Telephone Company in 1983. He enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing and being at his "Shack" in Door County.

Neal is survived by his six children and their spouses, Paul Lendved, David (Shirlee) Lendved, Mary "Mimi" (John) Woodbridge, Patricia Lendved (Lance Reed), Steve Lendved, and Therese "Terry" Lendved; daughter-in-law, Nancy Lendved; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; many other cherished relatives and friends in both the U.S. and France.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lucie and his son, John.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a celebration of his life will take place at a safer time. Malcore (East) Funeral Home is serving the family. Visit www.malcorefuneralhome.com to share a condolence.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
