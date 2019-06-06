|
Neil Freiman Anderson
Green Bay - Neil Freiman Anderson, 87, of Green Bay, formerly of Fish Creek, was called Home to be with the Lord and was reunited with his wife, Patricia, Tuesday morning, June 4, 2019 at Parkview Manor Health and Rehabilitation Center.
He was born March 4, 1932 in Fish Creek, the son of Lester Edwin and Laura May (Freiman) Anderson. Neil graduated from Gibraltar High School in 1950 and then enlisted to serve his country with the United States Air Force during the Korean War. Upon his honorable discharge, he returned home to take care of the family cottages The Fish Creek Cottages for two years before going to work for Jungwirth Ace Hardware in Sister Bay. Neil studied to become a master plumber and he went to work for Williams Plumbing and Heating in Baileys Harbor. He then started his own plumbing business, Anderson Plumbing and Heating, in mid 1970s. Neil retired from the plumbing business in the late 1980s.
He married Patricia Ann Gerdman on September 14, 1957 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Baileys Harbor where they remained longtime members. Neil and Patricia were blessed with over 54 years of marriage. Patricia passed away February 7, 2013.
Neil liked ducks and was a former member of Ducks Unlimited. He enjoyed collecting coins and putting together model airplanes. Neil was a proud veteran and had great respect for the flag. Every day he and his children would raise the flag at home, and he taught them how to properly fold the flag (so that no red ever showed). On April 13, 2016, Neil attended the Honor Flight with fellow Korean War veterans.
He will be missed by his five children, Barbara (Larry) Cain of Toledo, OH, Christine (Richard) Voigtlander of Vadnais Heights, MN, John (Theresa) Anderson of Sturgeon Bay, Debra (Eric) Kordon of Sister Bay, and Thomas (friend, Jennifer Process) Anderson of Green Bay; eight grandchildren, Shawn (Sarah) Cain, Michael (Erin) Voigtlander, Robert (Jonathon Ostazeski) Voigtlander, Paige Anderson, Samuel and Jacob Kordon, and Karli and Makenzie Anderson; sister, Joyce (Tom) Beyer of Green Bay; three siblings-in-law, Rozanna Gerdman of Baileys Harbor, Glenn (Joyce) Gerdman of Ephraim, and Mary Jane (John) Olson of Oshkosh; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Neil was preceded in death by his parents; wife; sister, Ruth Terry; brother-in-law, Donald Gerdman; special friend Gladys Bauer; and many other relatives.
His life will be honored with a funeral service held at 12:00 noon on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Baileys Harbor with Pastor Gary Scharrig officiating. Neil will be laid to rest in Blossomberg Cemetery, beside his wife, Patricia.
Visitation for family and friends will be held at the church on Monday from 11:00 a.m. until 11:50 a.m.
Condolences and Memorials may be given in his memory. They can be sent to 2200 Mahon Court, Green Bay, WI 54311.
"Our family would like to extend a special thanks to the staffs of Parkview Manor, Major General Jacob Brown Veterans Manor in Green Bay (where Neil had lived these past five years), and Unity Hospice for their care given to our father."
Casperson Funeral Home in Sister Bay is assisting the Anderson family. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Neil may be shared with his family through his tribute page at www.caspersonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from June 6 to June 8, 2019