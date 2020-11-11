Neil Hansen
Gillett - Neil C. Hansen, age 83 of Gillett, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. The son of the late Louis and Anna Hansen, Neil was born on January 11, 1937. Neil attended Gillett High School, where he met the love of his life, Marlene E. Storzer. On July 13, 1957, he wed Marlene at St. John's Catholic Church in Gillett. Neil enjoyed watching birds with his wife, taking tractor rides in the woods, and collecting antique farm equipment. He was blessed with a witty sense of humor and a vast knowledge of history and dates. Neil was a hardworking man, a trait he passed down to each of his children and grandchildren.
Neil was preceded in death by his loving wife, Marlene; daughter-in-law, Patricia; brothers and sisters. He is survived by his three children, Debi of Green Bay, Christine (Craig) Cottrell of Green Bay and Daniel of Gillett; seven grandchildren, Courtney (Josh and Daria), Jessie (Bill), Brandon, Christopher, Albert, Antone (Courtney and Weston) and Nathaniel.
A private funeral service will be held for Neil. Neil will be interred beside his wife in Frostville Cemetery. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com
.