Nicholas (Nic) Thompson
De Pere - Nicholas (Nic) Thompson, age 37, of De Pere, passed away unexpectedly Monday, November 25, 2019. Nic was the son of Douglas and the late Marcia (La Luzerne) Thompson and was born on August 6, 1982 in Green Bay.
Nic loved spending time with friends and family, and especially enjoyed showing his niece and nephew all the projects he worked to create. He loved to tackle projects that challenged him and he made difficult tasks seem easy. He loved to help those he cared about and was always willing to lend a hand at a moments notice for jobs big or small. He will be remembered for his huge heart, his cheerful smile, and his comforting hugs.
Nic is survived by his dad, Douglas; brother Nathan (Kristen) Thompson and their children Christopher and Claire.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Marcia, who passed on July 8, 2017.
Family and friends may visit at Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care, 860 N Webster Ave, De Pere, on Saturday, November 30, after 10:00am until the time of sharing and remembering at 1:00pm. Online condolences may be shared at www.cotterfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Nic's memory to The Brown County Coalition for Suicide Prevention (The Bellin Health Foundation, Attn: Amy Stach, PO Box 23400, Green Bay WI 54305).
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019