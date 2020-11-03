1/1
Nicholas W. Serama
1986 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nicholas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nicholas W. Serama

Green Bay - Nicholas W. Serama, 34, passed away unexpectedly on October 28th, 2020. He was born on April 16, 1986 to Raymond Serama and Christine Rousseau in Wisconsin.

He graduated from Southwest High School and was employed at American Food Groups. Nick enjoyed fishing, especially with his Grandpa Bill. He loved going to the casino and having a few beers. Thanks to the Green Bay Packer's equipment manager, Red Batty, for giving Nick the opportunity to be a water boy in his teenage years. In his early adulthood, he had the opportunity to travel with the Beijing Shrine Circus. Nick loved all animals and we know they have all met him at Heaven's gate.

He is survived by his parents, Ray (Pam) Serama and Chris (Frank) Rousseau; grandfather, William Schuyler Sr.; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He is preceded in death by an infant brother, Clarence; grandparents: Gladys Schuyler, Richard T. Serama, Clarence and Mildred Peterson, James Rousseau, Joan DuPrey and a cousin, Hillary Serama.

Visitation will be held on November 5, 2020 at Newcomer Green Bay (340 S. Monroe Ave., Green Bay) from 4 pm to 6 pm. A memorial service will follow.

Nick's family would like to thank the ICU 6th floor staff at St. Vincent's as well as Dr. Shiley; a special thank you to Rachel and Anna for the great care and support they provided. The family also thanks Cletus Ninham Jr. for his support during this tragic time; thank you for being a mentor to Nick, he looked up to you like a big brother.

Six lives were enriched by Nick's gift of organ donation.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
5
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved