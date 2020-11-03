Nicholas W. SeramaGreen Bay - Nicholas W. Serama, 34, passed away unexpectedly on October 28th, 2020. He was born on April 16, 1986 to Raymond Serama and Christine Rousseau in Wisconsin.He graduated from Southwest High School and was employed at American Food Groups. Nick enjoyed fishing, especially with his Grandpa Bill. He loved going to the casino and having a few beers. Thanks to the Green Bay Packer's equipment manager, Red Batty, for giving Nick the opportunity to be a water boy in his teenage years. In his early adulthood, he had the opportunity to travel with the Beijing Shrine Circus. Nick loved all animals and we know they have all met him at Heaven's gate.He is survived by his parents, Ray (Pam) Serama and Chris (Frank) Rousseau; grandfather, William Schuyler Sr.; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.He is preceded in death by an infant brother, Clarence; grandparents: Gladys Schuyler, Richard T. Serama, Clarence and Mildred Peterson, James Rousseau, Joan DuPrey and a cousin, Hillary Serama.Visitation will be held on November 5, 2020 at Newcomer Green Bay (340 S. Monroe Ave., Green Bay) from 4 pm to 6 pm. A memorial service will follow.Nick's family would like to thank the ICU 6th floor staff at St. Vincent's as well as Dr. Shiley; a special thank you to Rachel and Anna for the great care and support they provided. The family also thanks Cletus Ninham Jr. for his support during this tragic time; thank you for being a mentor to Nick, he looked up to you like a big brother.Six lives were enriched by Nick's gift of organ donation.