|
|
Nick H. Metoxen
Seymour - With a good heart, good mind, and strong fire, Nick H. Metoxen (La ye^ wa te?) at age 88, peacefully began his journey to the spirit world May 17, 2019 with is loving family beside him at his home.
Nick was born to Evelyn and Edison Metoxen in December 1930. He served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1950 - 1954 on the U.S.S. Hornet. In April 1955 Nick married the love of his life, Mary M. (Schuyler) Metoxen.
Nick enjoyed watching the birds and other wildlife in his yard, driving his car about, family get togethers, good food, good music, movie time at the theater, a game of checkers or croquet. He loved seeing happiness in children and was very well known for having a pack of gum as a treat in his pocket for them. He was an avid sports fan attending all of his families sporting events, and watching golf, the Packers and the Brewers. He was a member of the Oneida United Methodist Church and their Men's Group.
Nick took a lot of pride as a skilled and distinguished Masonry Cement Finisher for some of the finest local construction contractors, including Oscar J. Boldt, Miron Construction, Geo. M Hougard, Frank Ziese, C. R. Meyer, Martell Construction and others. He is a retired member of the International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Local 3-WI.
Nick's surviving children include Audrey (Wayne) Wishart, Gerald (Sharon) Schuyler, Larae Gower, Diana (Edwin) King, Barbara Metoxen, Brenda Metoxen, Vicki Metoxen, Linda (Vincent) Powless, Lesley (Gus) Ness, Sue Ann (Antonio) Martinez, Michelle (Blair) Braaten, and Carol Manning. He is further survived by 41 grandchildren, 101 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren with one more on the way; special Godchild Terry Thomas; brother Carl (Doris) Metoxen, sister Janet (Henry) Huff, sister Carol Lopez; his sisters-in-law Pearl McLester, Eva Danforth, Evelyn Elm, Harriet Reiter, and Cleo (Wayne) Cornelius. Nick was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Mary; daughter Kim Marie; brothers: Fredrick, Gene, and Roger; sister Annette Thomas; 3 grandchildren; and numerous in-laws.
Friends may call at RYAN FUNERAL HOME 305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere after 10:30AM Wednesday May 22, 2019. The Oneida Hymn Singers will sing at 11:30AM followed by his service at 12:00PM with Full Military Honors. Please go to www.ryanfh.com to send online condolences to the family.
The children of Nick thank Unity Hospice, Pastor Lee, Oneida Elderly Services and the Oneida Health Center for all their care and support. Also, to all the friends and neighbors who came to visit, your time was very much cherished.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 20, 2019