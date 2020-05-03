Services
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
Proko Wall Funeral Home
Nick W. Gehm Obituary
Nick W. Gehm

Green Bay - Nick W. Gehm, 71, Green Bay resident, died unexpectedly Friday, May 1, 2020, at a local hospital. He was born on September 12, 1948, in Shawano to the late William and Sylvia (Dallman) Gehm. Nick attended Shawano Senior High School graduating in 1966. He then attended Spencerian College graduating in 1970 with a bachelor's degree in accounting. Nick married the former Kathy Hesselink, his high school sweetheart, on August 22, 1970, at the United Church of Christ in Shawano. He was employed by Bellin Hospital as a systems analyst retiring in 2015 with over 35 years of service.

Nick was known to all as a family man. His priorities in life were Kathy, his children and grandchildren. He especially enjoyed following his grandchildren to their sporting events, whether near or far, he was there. When Nick was younger, he loved golfing and bowling and enjoyed fishing as he aged. He also loved watching tv, especially, sports. He and Kathy were members of First United Church of Christ for over 40 years. Nick had a laugh that was distinct to only him, so when you heard that "yuck, yuck" you knew he was close by. He never said no to anyone in need, and it didn't matter the task or who it was for, near or far, Nick was anxious to lend a hand. He also had a gift for conversation and had the ability to turn any acquaintance into a friendship.

He is survived by his wife Kathy and their children, Shawn (Caryn) Gehm, Green Bay and Mandy (Marty) Froelich, Bellevue; five grandchildren: Andrew and Nathan Gehm and Ali, Tony and Josie Froelich; he is also survived by his brother, Joel (Kelly Martzke) Gehm, Shawano.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Jolene Gehm.

Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions a private funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at the Proko-Wall Funeral Home, with Rev. Robert Laubenstein officiating. A visitation and memorial service for the public will be held at a later date to be announced. Online condolences may be sent to the Gehm family at www.prokowall.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 3 to May 4, 2020
