Nicole Havlovitz
Denmark - Nicole Havlovitz, 25, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019. Family and friends may visit at Prince of Peace Catholic Community, 3425 Willow Rd, Green Bay, on Tuesday, June 18, from 4:00pm until 7:00pm. A parish prayer service will be held at 7:00pm. Visitation will continue Wednesday, June 19, at Price of Peace Catholic Community, 3425 Willow Rd, Green Bay, from 9:00am until 10:45am. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am with the Rev. Paul Radetski officiating. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family. Online condolences may be offered, and the full obituary can be found at www.cotterfuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 16, 2019