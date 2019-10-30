Resources
Green Bay - Nikolaas Matthew Herrscher was born October 31, 1989 and passed away October 25, 2019. He was 29.

Nik was a graduate of Preble High School. After high school he became a skilled chef and worked at a number of restaurants, including St. Brendans Inn in Green Bay, Highland Howies in Green Bay, and Castaways in Ft. Meyers Beach, FL.

Nik was a loving, caring person who went out of his way to help his grandparents and spend time with his nieces. Nik also had a great sense of humor that will be missed.

Nik is survived by his mother Julie and her special friend Jon Clapper, father and stepmother Jeremy and Kathy, grandparents Walter and Marjorie Herrscher, brothers Aleks and Luke, sisters Jade and Abby, nieces Anna and Vienna, girlfriend Elizabeth Love, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents John and Phyllis Robbins, his uncle Max, and brother Seth.

Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 2nd, 11:00 am at Malcore Funeral Home, 701 N Baird St., Green Bay, WI.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Faces and Voices of Recovery.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
