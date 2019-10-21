|
|
Nikolay Antonov
Green Bay - Nikolay Antonov, age 85, of Allouez, formerly of Russia, passed away peacefully, Saturday, October 19, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital, with his loving family at his side. He was born April 23, 1934 in Russia, son of the late Vasiliy Antonov and Tamara (Vorobiyova) Antonova.
Nikolay earned his Bachelor's Degree in Engineering and Geology from State University of Voronezh. He worked as a research engineer at Voronezh Research Institution for over 50 years.
Nikolay loved sports and was a talented athlete who used to box, swim and play tennis. He relocated to the United States in 2017 to be closer to his daughter and her family. He is fondly remembered for his amazing sense of humor. Nik was a very loving and generous man, kind father and proud grandfather.
Nikolay is survived by his daughter, Natalia (Drago) Proshich; 2 grandsons, Daniel and Dejan Proshich and his brother, Alexander (Irina) Antonov.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Zoya.
Visitation will be held at Newcomer-Green Bay Chapel (340 S. Monroe Ave., Green Bay), Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 3 to 4 PM. A funeral service will follow at 4 PM with Fr. Eugene Wozniak, officiant. He will be laid to rest with his parents in Russia at a later date. To leave a message of condolence for Nik's family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019