1/1
Nina E. Green
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nina E. Green

Green Bay - Nina E. Green, 94, formerly of Wausau, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, late Wednesday evening, August 12, 2020. Nina's faith and trust in her Savior was very important throughout her life. She was a long-time, active member of Redeemer Ev. Lutheran Church, in Schofield. When her health started to wane, Nina moved to the Green Bay area to be near her daughter and son-in-law. She loved attending church with them at St. Mark Lutheran Church in De Pere.

Nina is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Scarlett and Donnie George, of Green Bay, grandchildren; great grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Private family services were held at Malcore (East) Funeral Home with Pastor John Parlow officiating. Burial in Mosinee Cemetery.

For further information please go to www.malcorefuneralhome.com.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Malcore Funeral Home
701 N Baird St
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-432-5579
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Malcore Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved