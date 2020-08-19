Nina E. Green
Green Bay - Nina E. Green, 94, formerly of Wausau, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, late Wednesday evening, August 12, 2020. Nina's faith and trust in her Savior was very important throughout her life. She was a long-time, active member of Redeemer Ev. Lutheran Church, in Schofield. When her health started to wane, Nina moved to the Green Bay area to be near her daughter and son-in-law. She loved attending church with them at St. Mark Lutheran Church in De Pere.
Nina is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Scarlett and Donnie George, of Green Bay, grandchildren; great grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Private family services were held at Malcore (East) Funeral Home with Pastor John Parlow officiating. Burial in Mosinee Cemetery.
