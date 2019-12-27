|
Nora L. Ripley
Green Bay - Nora Lucy Ripley, 87, of Green Bay, WI passed away peacefully on December 23, 2019. She was born on her family's farm in Brussels, WI on June 23, 1932 to the late August and Adeline (Tassoul) Lumaye. On June 10, 1952 she married Norman Loberger with whom she shares a son Bruce. Norman preceded her in death. She then went on to marry Ray Niemierowicz on September 16, 1967 with whom she shares two children: Dawn and David. Ray preceded her in death. On November 27, 1981 she married Adolf Dunst who also preceded her in death. Her most recent marriage was to Edward Ripley. Nora helped on the family farm until 1952. Her and Norman went on to buy their own farm in Door County and eventually bought a bigger farm in Kewaunee County. Later, she moved to Milwaukee where she worked at Briggs and Stratton for around 15 years. She then went on to Kohl's Grocery Store where she worked until retirement. After retirement, Nora moved back to Northeastern Wisconsin in 2000. Nora thoroughly enjoyed gardening, taking care of children, and bird feeding and watching.
Nora is survived by her three children: Bruce (Katie) Loberger, Dawn (Dave) Hendrix, and David (Paula) Niemierowicz; 8 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; five siblings: Mary Conard, Gerald (Florence) Lumaye, Angela "Sister Gerald" Lumaye, Harold (Judy) Lumaye, and Anne Zeimet; along with many nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law. Along with her parents and previous husbands, she is preceded in death by six sisters, 14 brothers, and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Visitation for Nora will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home (340 S. Monroe Ave., Green Bay, WI 54301) from 12pm-2pm. A memorial service will follow at 2pm.
The family would like to thank Reflections at Moraine Ridge and Compassus hospice for all of the love and care given to Nora.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020