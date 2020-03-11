|
Norbert E. Nier
Green Bay - Norbert Edward Nier of Green Bay, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the age of 97.
He was born to the late Alex A. and Pearl M. (Williquette) Nier on August 4, 1922 in Howard, WI. Norbert graduated from Green Bay West High School in 1941.
Surviving Norbert are; his sons, Terry and his wife Karen (Koenig) and Gary and his wife Karen (Wagnitz); four grandchildren, Kathy (Chris) Krueger, Sheri (Josh) Gaertig , Michael Nier and Bobbie Joe (Nick) Martin; eight great grandchildren Katie, Nick, Noel, Brandon, Garrett, Joshua, Emma, and Aiden; and three great-great grandchildren, Riley, Chamie and Bella, all of Green Bay. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Clarabelle Greene, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife Leona; both parents; brother, Alex Jr; his sister-in-law Betty (Woodford) Nier; in-laws Clara Greene and Elmer Christianson; brother-in-law Melvin Greene; sister-in-law Delores (Greene) Sampo and her husband Vernon; a great-great grandchild; nephew Bernard Sampo; and many neighbors and friends.
Visitation for Norbert will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Newcomer- Green Bay Chapel (340 S. Monroe Ave., Green Bay, WI 54301) from 12pm - 2:00pm. A funeral service will follow at 2:00pm. Entombment will be at Fort Howard Memorial Park.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020