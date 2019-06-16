|
|
Norbert J. Poupore
Green Bay - Norbert J. Poupore died at Unity Hospice, De Pere on June 10, 2019. He was born August 17, 1930, on a farm in Nadeau, MI to parents Antone and Rose (Fazer) Poupore. The third of four children, he graduated high school at Stephenson, MI, Class of 1948. Upon returning from a brief railroad employment in Chicago, Norb developed respiratory fatigue (pleurisy) requiring a six-month disability. During this time he took various correspondence courses for the development of a brighter future.
On May 10, 1952, he married Ann M Raiche at St. Mary's Catholic church, Hermansville, MI, rented an apartment in Appleton, WI and shortly thereafter built a new home in Grand Chute. After six years in Appleton, Norb became co-owner of Gillett Implement, a farm implement dealership in Gillett, WI which he owned and operated for 26 years. He and Ann also owned apartment buildings in Green Bay and De Pere. Norb went on to accept a territory rep position for an oil company in Golden Valley, MN where he covered the state of Wisconsin for 15 years.
During his time in Gillett, Norb and Ann raised their family of four. They were members of St. John's Catholic Church where Norb was a Eucharistic Minister, Lector, Parish Council member and sang in the choir. Other volunteer activities included membership in the Fire & Rescue Dept., City Council, and Secretary - the Oconto County Youth Fair Board. He delivered Meals on Wheels in the Howard and Green Bay areas for many years. Over the years, the couple travelled extensively, both at home and abroad. Time with family and friends at the cottage on Crooked Lake offered many fond memories. Norb enjoyed playing card games - especially Bridge. He loved teaching his children and grandchildren the joys of deer hunting, fishing, Sheephead and Cribbage. As a season ticket holder, he followed his beloved Packers.
Norbert is survived by his wife of 67 years and their four children: Coleen (James) Yanke, Hortonville; Ronald (Linda) Poupore, Green Bay; Mary Ellen (Bert) Debusschere, Tracy, CA; and Craig (Cerise) Poupore, Evergreen, CO. He will also be missed by his six grandchildren: Keith (Brittney) Yanke, Erin (Matt) Schmitz, Jason (Elizabeth), Jonathan, Carson & Caiden Poupore, along with his five great grandchildren: Brynnley, Aubrey, Hadley, Vivian and June.
He was preceded in death by his three siblings, Melvin, Helen, and Ethel.
Faith was very important to Norb and he was a long-time member of St. John the Baptist Church, Howard.
Norb overcame several medical issues both in his youth and older years. He wished to thank all the medical professionals whose efforts added years to his life. A special thank you to the team at Unity Hospice for their care, concern and comfort.
Visitation at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 2597 Glendale Ave., (one quarter mile east of the corner of Cardinal Ln. and Glendale Ave.), Howard, Thursday June 20, from 3 PM until the time of the Funeral Mass at 5 PM.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 16, 2019