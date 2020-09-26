Norbert J. Van Lieshout
Green Bay - Norbert J. Van Lieshout, 79, passed away after a year long illness on Friday, September 25, 2020. He was born on June 8, 1941 in Bay Settlement to the late Orville and Bernadette (Schott) Van Lieshout. Norbert was a 1959 graduate of Premontre High School. On August 12, 1961, he married Carol Vincent at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Champion. She preceded him in death on May 14, 2017. Norbert worked at Green Bay Water Utility and retired in 2007 after many years of dedicated service. He was a long-time member of SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church and was the "head booyah chef" there for many years. Norbert was also a member of the Pazaza Club and Happy Hoppers Polka Club. His hobbies included making booyah and listening and dancing to polka music. He was a Packers season ticket holder and worked concessions and parked cars at Lambeau Field. For many years, he took care of his wife during her illness. Norbert was a very generous man and would help anyone out who needed it. He will be remembered as a loving husband, dad, grandpa and friend.
He is survived by his son, Daniel (Cathy) Van Lieshout, Fountain Valley, CA and their sons, Adam and Christopher; daughter, Christine Stewart, De Pere and her daughter, Katelyn; daughter, Karen (Jay) Wisneski, De Pere and their children, Ryan and Hannah; brother, Roger Van Lieshout; sisters, Rosemary Corsten Vander Kelen and Joanne Perrault; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Gary (Ginni) Vincent, Pat Vincent, Jlaine Zellner, Sandy Van Lieshout and JoAnne (Larry) Thiry and many other family and friends.
In addition to his parents and spouse, he was preceded in death by infant twin daughters, Diane and Donna, brother, Don Van Lieshout; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Joseph and Myrtle Vincent; brothers-in-law, Galen Vincent, Lloyd Vincent, George Perrault and Mike Corsten.
A private Funeral Mass will be held at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Green Bay. Entombment will take place at the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. A public Celebration of Life will take place at a future date when public health allows. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com
. Those who wish to send a card or offer condolences may send them to P.O. Box 5393 De Pere, WI 54115.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Allouez Parkside Village especially Wendy, Kris and Stephanie for the special care and compassion given to Norbert over the past year.