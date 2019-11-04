|
|
Norbert Jadin
Green Bay - Norbert H Jadin. 92, Green Bay, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019, surrounded by family. Norbert was born July 22, 1927 to the late Fred and Libby (Bouche) Jadin. He spent his childhood growing up in the town of Brussels. On November 22, 1951, Norbert married the love of his life, Eileen R. Heim at St. Mary Church, Luxemburg. They have been married for 68 lovely years.
Norbert had several jobs throughout his life, Norbert served in the U.S. Army for two years and he spent one of those years in Korea. After his service in the army, he worked at Pauly cheese as a cheese buyer for 18 years. Then Norbert made a career change and finished up his working career as a sales representative for 20 years at Denil Wall of Green Bay. Norbert was also a member of St. Willebrord parish for 55 years. He was also a member of the Peninsula Belgian club, and he was a charter member of the Happy Hoppers dancing club.
Throughout Norbert's life he had many things he enjoyed to do. He enjoyed eating out especially for fish on Fridays. During the summer he enjoyed his summer home in Door County, where he liked to play cards and polka dance. He also enjoyed fishing and trying to teach us the Belgian language. In Norbert's earlier years he had a Harley that he liked to drive during the summer months. Traveling was another one of his favorite things to do. He traveled to Alaska, Mexico and all over the U. S. even taking a Caribbean cruise. Norbert also loved to visit family and friends in Belgium.
One thing that Norbert took great pride in is that he recently got the honor of taking part of the Old Glory Flight to Washington D.C. with chaperone, Joan Thibaudeau. At the end of the trip he was welcomed home with applause and cheers by all. This meant the world to him.
Norbert will be deeply missed by and is survived by his wife, Eileen; one sister, Jillian (Donald) LaLuzerne, Brussels; one sister in law, Karen Heim, Luxemburg; three godchildren, Mark Heim, Nadine Ruokolainen, Debbie Gromowski; nieces and nephews, Jim (Betty) Jadin, Lou Ann (Dean) Gietz,, Cheryl (Richard) Delebreau, Mark (Gloria) Heim, Mary Lee Barbiaux (special friend, Dave) , Beth (Jim) Simonar, Debbie (Randy) Gromowski, Kathy (Rich) Kubichek, Brenda Klaubauf (special friend, Mike) and Corey (Julie) LaLuzerne.
Norbert was preceded in death by, one brother, Julius (Arleen) Jadin; one brother in law, Robert "Bob" Heim; two nephews, Jack Jadin and Gary Jadin.
Friends may call 8:30 to 10:15 am, Friday, November 8, 2019, at St. Willebrord Church, 209 South Adams Street, Green Bay, Wi. 54301. Funeral 10:30 am on Friday at the church with Rev. Andrew Cribben, O'Praem celebrating and Rev. James Dillenburg con-celebrating. Full military rites follow the funeral mass. Entombment in the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum, Green Bay.
McMAHON FUNERAL HOME, LUXEMBURG is assisting the Jadin Family. www.mcmahonfh.com
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of Anna's House, New Franken and Heartland Hospice for taking such great care of Norbert.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7, 2019