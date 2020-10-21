Norbert L. Miller
Crivitz - Norbert L. Miller, 79, Crivitz, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday Oct. 19, 2020. He was born Sept. 15, 1941 in Wrightstown, WI to Reuben and Sadie Miller. Norbert was united in marriage to his best friend, Joyce Zastrow, and she became his loving wife. Norbert owned and operated Norb's Tap Cleaning in Green Bay until 1981. The couple then operated D & B Midway Bar on Velp Ave. in Green Bay. This establishment was known for its great food and as well as live music. After moving to the Crivitz area, Norb helped build and operate Vacationland Fun Park until his retirement in 2015.
Norbert is survived by his loving wife, Joyce, a son, Scot (Renee) Miller; daughters, Laurie (Tom) St. Cyr, Julie Nutter; a son, Kenny (Ginger) Baitinger; a sister, Laverne Carrick; many grandchildren and great- grandchildren; as well as other relatives and friends.
Norbert was preceded in death by his parents, a son Todd Miller, a daughter, Bonnie Baitinger, a son Ronnie Baitinger, a granddaughter, Rebecca, a son-in-law, Brian Nutter and a brother-in-law, Edward Carrick.
A private celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home-Oconto is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rhodescharapata.com