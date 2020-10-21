1/1
Norbert L. Miller
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norbert L. Miller

Crivitz - Norbert L. Miller, 79, Crivitz, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday Oct. 19, 2020. He was born Sept. 15, 1941 in Wrightstown, WI to Reuben and Sadie Miller. Norbert was united in marriage to his best friend, Joyce Zastrow, and she became his loving wife. Norbert owned and operated Norb's Tap Cleaning in Green Bay until 1981. The couple then operated D & B Midway Bar on Velp Ave. in Green Bay. This establishment was known for its great food and as well as live music. After moving to the Crivitz area, Norb helped build and operate Vacationland Fun Park until his retirement in 2015.

Norbert is survived by his loving wife, Joyce, a son, Scot (Renee) Miller; daughters, Laurie (Tom) St. Cyr, Julie Nutter; a son, Kenny (Ginger) Baitinger; a sister, Laverne Carrick; many grandchildren and great- grandchildren; as well as other relatives and friends.

Norbert was preceded in death by his parents, a son Todd Miller, a daughter, Bonnie Baitinger, a son Ronnie Baitinger, a granddaughter, Rebecca, a son-in-law, Brian Nutter and a brother-in-law, Edward Carrick.

A private celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home-Oconto is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rhodescharapata.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rhodes-Charapata Oconto - Oconto
121 Chicago Street
Oconto, WI 54153
920-834-2133
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rhodes-Charapata Oconto - Oconto

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved