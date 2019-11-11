|
Norbert L. Ronk
Bellevue - Norbert L. Ronk, 86, longtime Denmark resident, most recently of Bellevue, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019 with his loving family by his side. He was born on February 22, 1933 in Green Bay to the late Louis and Mary Clara (Terrien) Ronk. Norbert served two years in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany. On June 1, 1957 he married Jean Wachholz at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Francis Creek and enjoyed 53 wonderful years of marriage. She preceded him in death on December 22, 2010. Together they farmed most of their lives on the family farm. He was an accomplished farmer and won the Outstanding Young Farmer award in the seventies. Norbert was consistently a top milk producer for Brown County. He loved traveling with his wife Jean after their retirement. They enjoyed trips in the RV, especially down in the southwest where they were proud "snowbirds." Norbert liked playing cards and dice games with friends they made throughout the years
He is survived by his children, Lois (Richard) Kuether, Robert (Julie) Ronk and Greg (Sheila) Ronk; grandchildren, Alissa (Brandon) Bonlender, Erin (fiancé, Jon Vick) Kuether, Tyler (Lindsey) Ronk, Wesley (special friend, Hannah Mundt) Ronk, Corrin (special friend, Charles Hannen) Ronk and Karianne (special friend, Jason Wade) Ronk, great grandchildren, Finley Ronk and Rosalie Ronk; brother-in-law, Donald Petersen; sister-in-law, Mary (Frank) Beesten; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter; grandson, Theodore Ronk; sisters, Margaret (Lawrence) Schaetz and Dorothy Petersen; brothers-in-law, Mainard Wachholz, Russell (Vera) Wachholz and Edwin (Rose) Wachholz.
Friends may call at the Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St., on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service. Funeral service 7:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral Home. Burial will take place at All Saints Cemetery in Denmark at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.
The family would like to thank the nurses on the 3rd floor of Aurora BayCare Medical Center for their care and compassion.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019