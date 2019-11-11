Services
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norbert Ronk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norbert L. Ronk


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norbert L. Ronk Obituary
Norbert L. Ronk

Bellevue - Norbert L. Ronk, 86, longtime Denmark resident, most recently of Bellevue, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019 with his loving family by his side. He was born on February 22, 1933 in Green Bay to the late Louis and Mary Clara (Terrien) Ronk. Norbert served two years in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany. On June 1, 1957 he married Jean Wachholz at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Francis Creek and enjoyed 53 wonderful years of marriage. She preceded him in death on December 22, 2010. Together they farmed most of their lives on the family farm. He was an accomplished farmer and won the Outstanding Young Farmer award in the seventies. Norbert was consistently a top milk producer for Brown County. He loved traveling with his wife Jean after their retirement. They enjoyed trips in the RV, especially down in the southwest where they were proud "snowbirds." Norbert liked playing cards and dice games with friends they made throughout the years

He is survived by his children, Lois (Richard) Kuether, Robert (Julie) Ronk and Greg (Sheila) Ronk; grandchildren, Alissa (Brandon) Bonlender, Erin (fiancé, Jon Vick) Kuether, Tyler (Lindsey) Ronk, Wesley (special friend, Hannah Mundt) Ronk, Corrin (special friend, Charles Hannen) Ronk and Karianne (special friend, Jason Wade) Ronk, great grandchildren, Finley Ronk and Rosalie Ronk; brother-in-law, Donald Petersen; sister-in-law, Mary (Frank) Beesten; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter; grandson, Theodore Ronk; sisters, Margaret (Lawrence) Schaetz and Dorothy Petersen; brothers-in-law, Mainard Wachholz, Russell (Vera) Wachholz and Edwin (Rose) Wachholz.

Friends may call at the Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St., on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service. Funeral service 7:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral Home. Burial will take place at All Saints Cemetery in Denmark at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.

The family would like to thank the nurses on the 3rd floor of Aurora BayCare Medical Center for their care and compassion.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Proko Wall Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -