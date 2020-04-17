|
Norbert Leiberg
Norbert Leiberg, born in DePere, WI and a former Green Bay area resident, passed away on April 13, 2020 in Medford, OR where he resided for the last 30 years. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Beverly; children, James (Green Bay, WI), Jeff (Oakland, CA) & Jodi (Melbourne, Australia); grandchildren, William LaHaye (Clarksville, TN), Laura & David LaHaye (Melbourne, Australia), sister, Mary Kasbohm (DePere, WI); sister-in-law, Elaine Leiberg (Green Bay, WI) and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020