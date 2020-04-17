Resources
More Obituaries for Norbert Leiberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norbert Leiberg

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norbert Leiberg Obituary
Norbert Leiberg

Norbert Leiberg, born in DePere, WI and a former Green Bay area resident, passed away on April 13, 2020 in Medford, OR where he resided for the last 30 years. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Beverly; children, James (Green Bay, WI), Jeff (Oakland, CA) & Jodi (Melbourne, Australia); grandchildren, William LaHaye (Clarksville, TN), Laura & David LaHaye (Melbourne, Australia), sister, Mary Kasbohm (DePere, WI); sister-in-law, Elaine Leiberg (Green Bay, WI) and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -